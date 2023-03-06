GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDIFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $35.14 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.