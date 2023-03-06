Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

