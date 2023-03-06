General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Mills were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.