Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Lowered to $2.23

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $2.23 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.
Generation Bio Stock Performance
Shares of GBIO opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.59.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
