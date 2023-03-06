Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Lowered to $2.23

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $2.23 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

About Generation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

