Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Genfit Price Performance

Genfit stock remained flat at $4.39 during midday trading on Monday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

