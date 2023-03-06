Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 354.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 148,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GNTX opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.
Gentex Profile
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
