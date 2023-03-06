Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 285,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.17. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

