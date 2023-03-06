Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

GNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

