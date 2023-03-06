Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,597.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $72.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.