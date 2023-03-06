GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.06

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.06 and last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 258965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.67.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.