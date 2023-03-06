Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

