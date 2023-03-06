Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of GNL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 508,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

