Globus Medical (GMED) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/3/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00.

2/13/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

2/10/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

2/10/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/10/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

2/9/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,488. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

