GMX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $610.33 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One GMX token can now be bought for $71.63 or 0.00319226 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $610.33 million and approximately $46.49 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,988,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,520,497 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

