Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.07% of Gogo worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 24,953.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 298.8% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 534,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at $7,589,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 166.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 348,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Gogo Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.