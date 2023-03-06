Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.44. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 591,388 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

