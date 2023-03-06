Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,385,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.4 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKMF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Monday. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

