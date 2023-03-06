Golem Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $249.26 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.

Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.

Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – [step by step guide and migration options](https://blog.golemproject.net/gnt-to-glm-migration/)”

Golem Token Trading

