GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,762 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EAF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.74. 75,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.