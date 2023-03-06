Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 46,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

