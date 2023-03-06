Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.22. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of 3.75 and a fifty-two week high of 24.14.

