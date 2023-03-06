Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

GVCI opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

About Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.