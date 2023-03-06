Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $755,119.01

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $755,119.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00400129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00087498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00666112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00550369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

