Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $760,875.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,401.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00392962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00679999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00087681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00551980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.