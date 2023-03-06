Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $48.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.