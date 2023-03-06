Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 220.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

