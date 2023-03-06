Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Short Interest Update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $21,888,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,851,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

