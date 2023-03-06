Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Hannover Rück stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.73. 1,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $103.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($196.81) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($202.13) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($185.11) to €184.00 ($195.74) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($214.36) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.