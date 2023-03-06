Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 960 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 960 ($11.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.65) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($14.96) to GBX 1,225 ($14.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.22 ($12.95).

LON HL traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 828.60 ($10.00). 734,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,135 ($13.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 880.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 859.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,563.40, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($48,026.25). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

