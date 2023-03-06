Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. 494,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,506. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,027 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

