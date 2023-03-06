Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hays Stock Performance

HAYPY stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Hays has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

