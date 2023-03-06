Head to Head Contrast: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -87.40% -400.17% -31.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 6 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $418.93 million 2.86 -$366.14 million ($5.76) -3.25

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Volatility & Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

