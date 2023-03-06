Head-To-Head Survey: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.07%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Crexendo has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -9.72% -1.54% -1.33% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 1.56 -$2.44 million ($0.15) -12.87 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Crexendo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The software solutions segment focuses on software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

