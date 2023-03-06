Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Heartland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Heartland Group Price Performance

Heartland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.