Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.79 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $27.97 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,969,628,247.845043 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06365292 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $23,428,520.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.