Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Trading Down 7.2 %

CBDHF stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.