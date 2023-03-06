Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

