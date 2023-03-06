Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.75.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
