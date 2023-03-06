Hermez Network Trading Down 6.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.45 million and $254,366.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00021563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88781224 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $292,669.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

