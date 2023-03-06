Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

