Hive (HIVE) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Hive has a market capitalization of $188.16 million and $2.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001795 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 468,976,284 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

