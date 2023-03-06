HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

HMNKF stock remained flat at $48.76 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets lowered HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

