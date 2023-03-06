Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 152,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,817. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

