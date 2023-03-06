holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.29 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, holoride has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and $113,384.24 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.24 or 0.06979108 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023838 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0463439 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $186,176.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.