holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.12 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. holoride has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $125,835.17 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.43 or 0.06993324 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023772 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04585592 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $105,873.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

