HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stake Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 127,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 30.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 291.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 90,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

