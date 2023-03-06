Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $271,968. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

