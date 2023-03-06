H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,004 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.