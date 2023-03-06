HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 35.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

