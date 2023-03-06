Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,500 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HUMDF remained flat at C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45. Hua Medicine has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.
