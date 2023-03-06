Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,559. The company has a market cap of $335.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.22. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $606,031.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $45,516,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $606,031.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $45,516,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,600,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 939,268 shares of company stock worth $2,551,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

